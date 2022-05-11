Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

