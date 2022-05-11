DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:KTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. 74,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

