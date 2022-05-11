DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 128,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

