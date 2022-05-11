E-L Financial Co. Limited (ELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ELF traded down C$16.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$849.75. 2,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. E-L Financial has a 12-month low of C$831.00 and a 12-month high of C$985.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$890.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$906.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported C$68.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

