Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.