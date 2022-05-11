Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading Down 7.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. 3,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 916,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 228.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.