Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 235.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

