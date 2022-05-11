eBoost Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. eBoost has a market cap of $454,173.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00229089 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.