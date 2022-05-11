Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

