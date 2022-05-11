Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 275 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,964.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $459.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $442.53 and a one year high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

