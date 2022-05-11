Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,195 shares of company stock worth $83,352,899. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

