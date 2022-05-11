Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $109,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on HL. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

