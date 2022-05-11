Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $121,000 in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

