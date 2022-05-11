Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $144,000 in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 400.0% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at $20,694,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 179.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 851,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

GSM stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

