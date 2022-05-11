Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 165 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.