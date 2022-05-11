Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $561,142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after purchasing an additional 404,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

