eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,160.00 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $10,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,947.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

