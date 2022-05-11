Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 202,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 257,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 million.

About Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

