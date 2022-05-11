Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $127,473.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $127,473.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00255637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017090 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003270 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,551,112 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

