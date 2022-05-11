EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in EJF Acquisition by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in EJF Acquisition by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 573,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,927,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EJFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

