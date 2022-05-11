Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,796. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,421,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

