Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

ELAN traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 6,117,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,133. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

