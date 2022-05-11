Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NYSE ELAN traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 6,117,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

