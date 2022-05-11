Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 90,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,796. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

