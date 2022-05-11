Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0299 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $13.22 million and $517,350.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00537574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,168.70 or 1.92486669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.85 or 0.07296411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.