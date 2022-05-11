Electroneum Market Capitalization Hits $72.99 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $72.99 million and $442,143.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,919,376,999 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

