EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.93

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $103.93 and last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 2942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

