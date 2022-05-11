Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,959,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,366,000 after acquiring an additional 581,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. 8,059,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.90%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

