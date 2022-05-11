Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 103,349 shares trading hands.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $651.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 542.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

