Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) to announce $719.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.50 million. Energizer posted sales of $721.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 130,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 324,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 966,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

