Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 966,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $13,557,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

