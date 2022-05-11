Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.
