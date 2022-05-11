Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 258,599 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)
Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
