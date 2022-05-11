Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 258,599 shares.The stock last traded at $12.33 and had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.