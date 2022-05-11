ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Increased to €15.40 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ENI from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ENI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

