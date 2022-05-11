Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,562 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Entegris worth $65,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after acquiring an additional 356,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after acquiring an additional 350,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,936. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

