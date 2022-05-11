Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Announces Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 2,027,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,593. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $74.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

