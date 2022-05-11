EOS Force (EOSC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.95 Million

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $95,052.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00123632 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00337834 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034655 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007580 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

