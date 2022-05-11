Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

EFX stock traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.56. 929,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.32. Equifax has a 1-year low of $191.20 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

