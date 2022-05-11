Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.10.

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

