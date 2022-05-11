Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Progyny, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

PGNY stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,366 shares of company stock valued at $22,823,122. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

