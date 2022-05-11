Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSL. TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $802.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $7,910,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.