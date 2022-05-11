Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

LSCC stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

