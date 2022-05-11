Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 11th (APEI, BP, BZLYF, CPYYY, E, GLPEY, ICAGY, IFNNY, OMVKY, PANDY)

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 11th:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 490 ($6.04) to GBX 540 ($6.66).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.66).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73).

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.22).

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €48.50 ($51.05) to €51.00 ($53.68). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from 710.00 to 680.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 290 to SEK 230. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,570 ($31.69) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97).

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €96.00 ($101.05) to €90.00 ($94.74). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.