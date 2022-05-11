Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 11th (APEI, BP, BZLYF, CPYYY, E, GLPEY, ICAGY, IFNNY, OMVKY, PANDY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 11th:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $20.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 490 ($6.04) to GBX 540 ($6.66).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.66).

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73).

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.40 ($16.21). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11). Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.22).

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €48.50 ($51.05) to €51.00 ($53.68). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from 710.00 to 680.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 290 to SEK 230. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,570 ($31.69) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97).

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from €96.00 ($101.05) to €90.00 ($94.74). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

