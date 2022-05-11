Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQC. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EQC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 1,374,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.