Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in April

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERMAY. AlphaValue raised Eramet to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ERMAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

