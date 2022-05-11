Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.21) to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($50.53) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 117,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,386. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.