ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESE stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

