Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Esquire Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.85% of Esquire Financial worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.