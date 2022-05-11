ETHPlus Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (ETHP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $1,307.32 and approximately $43.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPlus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,465.78 or 1.00087730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00100033 BTC.

ETHPlus Profile

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

Buying and Selling ETHPlus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPlus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPlus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.