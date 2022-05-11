Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Etsy worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.